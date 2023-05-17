First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $79,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

