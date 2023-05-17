First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,660 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $72,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ABB by 10.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

