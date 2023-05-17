First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 170,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 116,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 281,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

