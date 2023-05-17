First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 170,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 116,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
