FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $66,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

