FiscalNote (NOTE) and Its Peers Financial Review

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FiscalNote to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 788 4768 10164 258 2.62

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 379.86%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.85%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.41 FiscalNote Competitors $3.93 billion $76.52 million -9.11

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FiscalNote’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -163.13% -46.31% FiscalNote Competitors -41.21% -164.79% -5.78%

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FiscalNote peers beat FiscalNote on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

