Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 357,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$422.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.83.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.