Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 357,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$422.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.83.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

