FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 821,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,174. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.23%.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

