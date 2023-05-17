Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.2 %
FLO stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16.
Flowers Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Flowers Foods Company Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
