Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 213.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.99 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

