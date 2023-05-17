FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Director Nigris Felan Jose De Acquires 10,000 Shares

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,039. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Featured Stories

