Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 328,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,868. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.