FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.27. 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.