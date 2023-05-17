FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

FTAIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 3,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

