Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.32 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.