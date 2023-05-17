FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $833,294.52

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and approximately $833,294.52 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

