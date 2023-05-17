Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,679. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after buying an additional 1,507,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 346,382 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

