FY2023 Earnings Estimate for EVgo, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

EVGO stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

