FY2023 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Increased by Analyst

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.02. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.74 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $408.81 on Monday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.34 and a 200 day moving average of $384.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.