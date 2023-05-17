FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Increased by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.95.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$27.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

