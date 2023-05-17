G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

