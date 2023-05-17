Gainplan LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.90. 39,428,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,486,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $544.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

