Gainplan LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gainplan LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

