Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 73,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 76,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Galantas Gold Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$32.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.82.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
