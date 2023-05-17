Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $204.27 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

