Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 179,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $219,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

