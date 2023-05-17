Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

