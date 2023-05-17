GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

GameStop Trading Up 1.7 %

GME opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of -0.32. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.