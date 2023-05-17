Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.98. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 300,369 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

