Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 103875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.45 ($0.31).

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.88 million, a PE ratio of 403.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.83.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

