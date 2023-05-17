Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 22,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN remained flat at $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 881,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

