Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,800 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,351,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,388.0 days.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of GRPTF stock remained flat at $18.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Getlink has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Get Getlink alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPTF. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment is involved in the group’s holding company Getlink SE as well as its direct subsidiaries. The Europorte segment focuses on the rail freight operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.