Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.08.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE GEI traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.33. 441,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

