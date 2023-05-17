Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $237.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

