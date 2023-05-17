Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

