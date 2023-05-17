Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.29. 712,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.73. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

