Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $2,475,781.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GMED traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. 1,795,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,269. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Globus Medical by 190.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

