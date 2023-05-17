GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. 2,176,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,834. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

