GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,170. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

