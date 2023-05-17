GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.23% of GoDaddy worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.