Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GOGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 453,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile



Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

