Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 0.8%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.46. 1,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $163.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 522,821 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

