Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

