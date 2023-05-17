Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 312.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 73,413 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in eBay by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

