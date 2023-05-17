Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 7,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
