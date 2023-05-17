Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 7,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.19% of Greenland Technologies worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

