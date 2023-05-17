Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY) Shares Down 6.7%

Gruma S.A.B. de CV (OTCMKTS:GMKYY – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.01. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01.
Gruma S.A.B. de CV Company Profile
Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production across the world. The Company produces wheat flour and its derivatives, such as flatbreads, wraps, chapatti, and pizza bases plus other food products. Its segments include Corn flour and packaged tortilla division (United States and Europe), Corn flour division (Mexico) and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gruma S.A.B. de CV (GMKYY)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma S.A.B. de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.