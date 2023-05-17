Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,136,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.59 on Wednesday, reaching $1,304.98. 113,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,558. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,251.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,092.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

