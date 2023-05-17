Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,848. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

