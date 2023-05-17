Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.2 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,848. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

