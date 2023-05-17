Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $998,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. 450,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

