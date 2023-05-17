Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 735.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $72.88. 4,955,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

