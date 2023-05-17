Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 403,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,434,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,578 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,179. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

